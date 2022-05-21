Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.15

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.15 and traded as high as C$12.65. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$12.54, with a volume of 597,088 shares.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.58.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 245.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.