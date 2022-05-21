Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives $16.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

CLDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. 319,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

