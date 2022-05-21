Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.46% of Chemed worth $38,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Chemed by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chemed by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHE. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.38, for a total value of $2,001,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,439,725.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total value of $513,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,891 shares of company stock valued at $7,316,570. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHE opened at $488.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.43. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $530.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.08 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

