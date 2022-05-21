Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 26,067 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 122.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Copart by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,242,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,152,000 after acquiring an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,056. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.41 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

