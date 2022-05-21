Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,646 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $746.53.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,395. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $434.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,522. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $419.60 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $516.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $611.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 34.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.