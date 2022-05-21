Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92,441 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.07% of Travelers Companies worth $25,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,555 shares of company stock worth $7,679,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.24. 1,943,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.63 and its 200-day moving average is $167.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

