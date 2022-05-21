Cibc World Markets Corp Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,743 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 61,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 58,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 49,709,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,296,692. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.92%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

