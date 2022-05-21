Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUM opened at $439.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $442.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.17. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $472.68.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

