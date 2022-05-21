Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth $220,120,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $166,276,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,767,000 after acquiring an additional 370,296 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $103,040,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 502,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after acquiring an additional 314,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.47.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $201.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.57 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

