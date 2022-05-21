Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,628 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,949 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.46.

NYSE:FRC traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,110. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.27. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $136.31 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

First Republic Bank Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.