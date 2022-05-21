Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 34,293 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,293 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $82.54. 3,471,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,744,483. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.02. The company has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.