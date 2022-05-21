Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 183,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $137.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.58. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.7968 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 40.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Sanofi from €121.00 ($126.04) to €127.00 ($132.29) in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sanofi from €122.00 ($127.08) to €121.00 ($126.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sanofi from €110.00 ($114.58) to €112.00 ($116.67) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sanofi from €80.00 ($83.33) to €85.00 ($88.54) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.86.

About Sanofi (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.