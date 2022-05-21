Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 11,522 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,522 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.27.

TROW opened at $121.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.00. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.65 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

