Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 2,727 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $12,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.12. 19,678,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,104. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

