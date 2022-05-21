Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $12.42 Million Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 580,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,418,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.19% of Change Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $83,899,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,351 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,735,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,976 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

CHNG opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHNG. Citigroup raised Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.05.

Change Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.