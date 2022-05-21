Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $28,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cigna by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,998 shares of company stock valued at $37,628,011 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.96.

NYSE CI traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.49. 1,623,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,489. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $271.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.04. The stock has a market cap of $82.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

Cigna Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.