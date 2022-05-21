Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.29-$3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.81 billion-$51.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.83 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.76-0.84 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.09.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.94. 46,135,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,445,572. The company has a market cap of $178.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.6% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

