Citigroup Inc. Has $8.85 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $8,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. Starfox Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,164,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 234,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,553,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 179,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.48 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

