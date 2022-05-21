Citigroup Trims Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Target Price to $111.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $119.00 to $111.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.34.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 213,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after acquiring an additional 30,609 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $973,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

