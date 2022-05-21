Civitas Reaches Market Capitalization of $22,775.85 (CIV)

Civitas (CIV) traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Civitas coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Civitas has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $22,775.85 and approximately $35.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00076348 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001047 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,605,396 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

