Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives $19.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $806,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 888,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,027.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,360. 24.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Clarivate by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,801,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,708,000 after purchasing an additional 880,590 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in Clarivate by 1,405.5% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 27,403,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,583,059 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $547,157,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,303 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

