Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Insider Sells £39,405.94 in Stock

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) insider Jeff Woyda sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,254 ($40.11), for a total transaction of £39,405.94 ($48,577.34).

Jeff Woyda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clarkson alerts:

On Tuesday, April 19th, Jeff Woyda sold 10,702 shares of Clarkson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,445 ($42.47), for a total transaction of £368,683.90 ($454,491.99).

CKN stock opened at GBX 3,130 ($38.58) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £954.27 million and a PE ratio of 19.18. Clarkson PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,963.69 ($36.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,225 ($52.08). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,528.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,586.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 57 ($0.70) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $27.00. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,655 ($45.06) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarkson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,089.29 ($50.41).

About Clarkson (Get Rating)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.