Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Shares Acquired by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) by 307.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned 0.09% of Clearside Biomedical worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 327,728 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

