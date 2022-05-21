Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBG. Liberum Capital raised shares of Close Brothers Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($18.24) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($18.98) to GBX 1,370 ($16.89) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.79) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,588.33 ($19.58).

CBG opened at GBX 1,079 ($13.30) on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 997 ($12.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,685 ($20.77). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,143.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,255.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

In other news, insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,167 ($14.39) per share, with a total value of £39,771.36 ($49,027.81). Insiders bought 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,842 in the last ninety days.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

