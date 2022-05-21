CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Trading Down 4.8%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 359,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,396,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 358,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 205,134 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 60,721 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.
CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNSP)
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, an anthracycline that is in Phase I and II clinical trials that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
