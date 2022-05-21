CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Trading Down 4.8%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 359,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,396,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.

CNS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 358,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 205,134 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 60,721 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNSP)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, an anthracycline that is in Phase I and II clinical trials that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

