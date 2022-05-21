Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Shares of Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Rating) rose 11.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 2,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 39,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

About Cogna Educação

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: In-Class Higher Education, Distance Learning Higher Education, and Basic Education. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; publishes, sells, and distributes textbooks, support materials, and workbooks with educational, literary, and informative content and teaching systems; and educational solutions for professional and higher education, and other supplementary activities, such as developing education technology with management and other education services.

