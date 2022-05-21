Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) will report $277.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $279.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $274.56 million. Cognex reported sales of $269.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

NASDAQ CGNX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.54. 1,816,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,357. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.53. Cognex has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $92.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.77%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Cognex by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

