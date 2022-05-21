Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 77,643 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.17% of Cognex worth $23,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cognex by 177.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,144,000 after purchasing an additional 607,083 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Cognex by 47.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,315,000 after purchasing an additional 455,508 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cognex by 27.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,164,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,385,000 after purchasing an additional 248,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Cognex by 107.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 426,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,219,000 after purchasing an additional 220,719 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.53. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. Cognex’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

