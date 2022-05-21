Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.52.

Several research firms have commented on CRZBY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Commerzbank from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays upgraded Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commerzbank from €9.10 ($9.48) to €11.70 ($12.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.38) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.62. 26,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,130. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerzbank AG ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

About Commerzbank (Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.