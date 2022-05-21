Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $64.38 and a 1 year high of $82.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.25.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

