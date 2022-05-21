Conceal (CCX) Trading Down 20.4% This Week

Conceal (CCX) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 21st. Conceal has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $6,093.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Conceal has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,148,498 coins and its circulating supply is 12,206,454 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

