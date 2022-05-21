Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Major Shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index Sells 4,797 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Confluent stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.91. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
