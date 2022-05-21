Conflux Network Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,224.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,962.00 or 0.06713633 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00237445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016935 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.65 or 0.00659207 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00591002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00069286 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004369 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

