ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up 1.4% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after purchasing an additional 989,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,202,288,000 after purchasing an additional 348,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,116,440 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $617,821,000 after purchasing an additional 107,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.02. 6,696,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,603,421. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $108.30. The stock has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

