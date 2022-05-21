Copa (NYSE:CPA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air-travel demand in Latin America continues to be below the pre-pandemic levels despite rigorous vaccination programs. This is weighing on Copa Holdings' passenger revenues, which fell 16.6% in first-quarter 2022 from its 2019 levels. In March quarter, load factor (percentage of seats filled with passengers) contracted 1.8 percentage points to 81.5%. Escalation in oil price does not bode well for Copa Holdings’ bottom line. Average fuel price per gallon surged 37.4% from the same-period level in 2019 to 2.87 cents. However, total operating expenses declined 5.8% in the first quarter from the comparable period’s level in 2019 with 39% decline in passenger servicing. Expenses related to wages, salaries and other employee benefits dropped 21% in the said time period due to reduced headcount. Also, the airline has a strong balance sheet.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPA. Barclays raised Copa from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copa in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. HSBC raised Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.41. Copa has a 1 year low of $64.12 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.90.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Copa will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 88.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Copa by 136.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

