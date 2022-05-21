Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim to $151.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CPRT. Stephens raised their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.60.

CPRT opened at $112.11 on Friday. Copart has a 12-month low of $105.41 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.30 and a 200-day moving average of $131.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Copart will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Copart by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

