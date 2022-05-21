Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim to $151.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CPRT. Stephens raised their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.60.
CPRT opened at $112.11 on Friday. Copart has a 12-month low of $105.41 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.30 and a 200-day moving average of $131.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Copart by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Copart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
