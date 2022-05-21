Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Trading 1% Higher

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106.65 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.30). Approximately 548,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,098,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.50 ($1.29).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 108.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 109.09.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited, an investment company, intends to invest in digital infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and North America. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data centers, telecommunications towers, and fiber networks business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

