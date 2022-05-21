Covalent Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Covalent has a total market cap of $42.33 million and approximately $858,473.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000567 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 719.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,499.21 or 0.08525670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001402 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 211.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.75 or 0.00507449 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,190.42 or 1.84862462 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00033279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008870 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

