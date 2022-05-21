Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Cowen

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVLG. Cowen lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,107. The stock has a market cap of $326.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Covenant Logistics Group has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $34.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $291.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.60 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 21.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 202,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 34,346 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

