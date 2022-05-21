Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Sold by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd reduced its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Cowen were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cowen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cowen by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 845,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 341,470 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter worth $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cowen stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cowen Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $44.07.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $331.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COWN shares. TheStreet cut Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cowen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other news, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

