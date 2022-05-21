Craig Hallum Lowers Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Price Target to $5.00

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum currently has a na rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th.
VVOS opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.83. Vivos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $7.09.
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.
