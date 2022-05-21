Craig Hallum Lowers Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Price Target to $5.00

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th.

VVOS opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.83. Vivos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $7.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 258,445 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $636,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 108,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 61,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 37,612 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 255.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 35,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

