Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ECL. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.07.

Ecolab stock opened at $159.49 on Friday. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $154.31 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

