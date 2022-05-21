Credits Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Credits has a market cap of $2.37 million and $9,242.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

