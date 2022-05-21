Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

CRLBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

