CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $172.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.05. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $169.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.69.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.51) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,982,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,918,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

