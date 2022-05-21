Critical Review: FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN)

FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC – Get Rating) and 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

FOMO has a beta of 6.8, indicating that its share price is 580% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 180 Degree Capital has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FOMO and 180 Degree Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A 180 Degree Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FOMO and 180 Degree Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO -1,914.23% -1,873.10% -564.64% 180 Degree Capital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FOMO and 180 Degree Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO $660,000.00 6.29 -$12.58 million N/A N/A 180 Degree Capital $2.79 million 22.90 $14.26 million N/A N/A

180 Degree Capital has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of FOMO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of 180 Degree Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of 180 Degree Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

180 Degree Capital beats FOMO on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FOMO Company Profile (Get Rating)

FOMO Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides germicidal disinfection of air and hard surfaces across the commercial and residential landscape. It also offers personal protective equipment, as well as turn-key lighting solutions for a range of clients. In addition, it provides energy efficiency consulting and sustainability solutions. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc. and changed its name to FOMO Corp. in December 2019. FOMO Corp. is based in Chicago, Illinois.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies. The firm seeks to impact the business and valuation of its portfolio through constructive activism. It employs fundamental analysis, plan development, investment execution and exit analysis to make its portfolios. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey.

