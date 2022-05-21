Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.83.

CYRX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ CYRX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.27. 409,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,178. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $43.91. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 132.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cryoport by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 47.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

