Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 771,317 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Cryoport worth $45,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,252 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $45,220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,642 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $33,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cryoport stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.27. 409,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,178. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 14.98 and a quick ratio of 14.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.91.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 128.78%. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CYRX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

