CryptEx Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.00 (CRX)

CryptEx (CRX) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for about $3.99 or 0.00013526 BTC on major exchanges. CryptEx has a total market cap of $339,016.63 and $11.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,507.87 or 1.00070269 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00038044 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016630 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000073 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001132 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

