CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CSW Industrials’ earnings. CSW Industrials reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CSW Industrials will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.91 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CSW Industrials.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.68. 40,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,565. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.12. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $102.37 and a 12-month high of $145.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 16.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $145,417,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,923,000 after buying an additional 103,067 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 947,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,976,000 after buying an additional 61,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,615,000 after buying an additional 52,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 44,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

